Two of four teens captured after escaping Tennessee juvenile detention center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Metro Nashville Police captured two teenagers Tuesday who escaped from a juvenile detention center in Nashville.

MNPD said Decorrius Wright, 16, and Calvin Howse, 15, were captured by the Juvenile Crime Task Force in Madison.

BREAKING: Escaped teens Decorrius Wright & Calvin Howse have just been apprehended by the Juvenile Crime Task Force in Madison. pic.twitter.com/8yGL43keCZ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 4, 2019

The two teens, along with 17-year-old Morris Marsh and 17-year-old Brandon Caruthers, escaped from the facility in downtown Nashville on Saturday.

Police said the teens were on a work detail when their staff supervisor left to respond to a fight elsewhere at the facility. The teens then got onto an elevator to the ground floor and went through several doors to reach an exit. More than a half-hour elapsed before police were notified of the escape.

The statement said two of the teens were charged in separate slayings that occurred earlier this year. One of the killings involved Nashville musician Kyle Yorlets, who was found shot to death outside his home in February. The other two escapees were facing armed robbery charges.

Wright and Howse were found in the Robin Hood condo complex on Forrest Park Road, MNPD said. Investigation led police to information that the two were in that area.

Marsh and Caruthers have still not been found. They are believed to be armed and dangerous.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation added Brandon Caruthers to the state’s Most Wanted list late Monday.

The contractor that manages the juvenile facility, Youth Opportunity, released a report Tuesday about the teens’ escape. It said three employees will be fired, and a fourth employee will get a three-day suspension.