TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Decatur County

PARSONS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were called to Decatur County after an officer-involved shooting.

According to the agency, agents with the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force were trying to take an individual named Anthony Phoenix into custody in the 100 block of Gilbert Street when shots were fired by members of that team.

No one was hit, authorities said.

Phoenix was arrested and taken to the Decatur County Jail.

The incident is still under investigation. WREG will continue to follow this story and update it as more information is received.