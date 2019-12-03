St. Jude marathon to hit Memphis streets this Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The annual St. Jude Memphis Marathon will wind its way through the city this Saturday, and local authorities say they are ready.
The route is the same as 2018, although there are some construction sites along the way this year. The race begins at 8 a.m. at FedExForum and circles through downtown and Midtown as far east as Overton Park before finishing at Autozone Park.
This year, the race coincides with the AAC Championship game, which the Tigers will play against Cincinnati at the Liberty Bowl.
MPD said it will have hundreds of officers out on the streets Saturday. Road closures begin at 6 a.m.
► For information on the races, street closures and interactive route maps, click here.
Below: St. Jude full marathon route map
Below: St. Jude half marathon route map