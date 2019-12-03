× St. Jude marathon to hit Memphis streets this Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The annual St. Jude Memphis Marathon will wind its way through the city this Saturday, and local authorities say they are ready.

The route is the same as 2018, although there are some construction sites along the way this year. The race begins at 8 a.m. at FedExForum and circles through downtown and Midtown as far east as Overton Park before finishing at Autozone Park.

This year, the race coincides with the AAC Championship game, which the Tigers will play against Cincinnati at the Liberty Bowl.

MPD said it will have hundreds of officers out on the streets Saturday. Road closures begin at 6 a.m.

The race will host 26,000 runners from 17 foreign countries, 40,000 spectators and 900 patient families, and will raise $12 million in one day this year, organizers said.

You can find cheer stations, roads, parking stations at StJude.org/marathonneighbors

► For information on the races, street closures and interactive route maps, click here.

Below: St. Jude full marathon route map

Below: St. Jude half marathon route map