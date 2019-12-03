Shots fired into Memphis family’s home during Thanksgiving dinner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family sitting down to Thanksgiving dinner didn't even get a chance to say grace. Their meal turned into a nightmare when bullets started flying through their New Chicago home on Lee Avenue.

Roughly 15 bullets went through the house, some of them through the bedroom of Justin Montgomery's three young daughters.

"I'm still shaking," he said.

He's thankful his girls weren't home, but it was a close call to be sure with one bullet going through their bed and another hitting their dresser.

Montgomery said the gunfire rang out around 6 p.m. right after his godson noticed four men in dark clothing walking toward the side of the house. He said one of them was armed with what looked like an assault rifle.

"When he saw them, he told us to get down just in case they did get to shooting in the house," Montgomery said.

Seconds later, it happened, but no one inside was hit. Montgomery was relieved and confused. He said he has no idea why anyone would want to shoot at them.

"And we ain't even been here nothing but five months. We ain't been into it with nobody. We don't even barely know nobody around here," Montgomery said.

Now, he's living in fear with police still looking for those men.

"I don't even feel safe for my kids living in this house," he said. "I can't even barely go to sleep at night because we don't know if they are going to come back and shoot again or what."