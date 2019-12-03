× Authorities: Police open fire after suspects try to run them over in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several people were detained after an intense situation in which officers reportedly fired their guns in Parkway Village.

Authorities said they were called to the Fairfield Inn an Suites on Showacase Boulevard after two men were spotted looking into a car as if they were about to break in. The two men along with several other individuals then went into a room.

Officers said that the car in question had been reported stolen.

As officers were talking with people at the front desk, several of the men exited the room and took off running in different directions. Police followed three of them to a silver Toyota Camry that had been backed into a parking space and told them to stop. One of the suspects allegedly opened the door implying that he was going to comply, but when officers approached, the driver suddenly accelerated towards them.

Officers fired their weapons, but no one was hit.

Shortly after the incident, employees at a nearby Taco Bell called 911 saying that an armed man was trying to hide in the women’s bathroom. Officers located the man and he was taken into custody.

The other male suspects are still at large. The females have been detained.

The officers who fired their weapons have been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.