× One of four escaped teens placed on TBI’s Most Wanted list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — One of the teen’s that recently escaped from a juvenile detention center in Tennessee has been placed on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list.

Brandon Caruthers was added to the list Monday evening.

According to WKRN, Caruthers has been arrested on armed robbery and gun possession charges in the past. He was transferred out of Juvenile Court and was facing adult charges in connection to an August 2018 armed robbery case.

He was last arrested on November 21 on auto theft and gun possession charges.

A $2,500 reward has been offered for information leading to his arrest.

Caruthers, Decorrius Wright, Morris Marsh and Calvin Howse all escaped from the Juvenile Justice Center in Nashville on Saturday night.

Several staff members have been placed on leave while a court reviews the escape.

News outlets report Davidson County Juvenile Court Administrator Kathryn Sinback said in a statement Monday that “critical oversights” by multiple staff members at the Nashville center allowed the escape to happen Saturday night.

Two of the teens, ages 16 and 17, are charged in separate slayings. One death involved Nashville musician Kyle Yorlets, who was found dead in February. The other two escapees, ages 15 and 17, face armed robbery charges.

Police said the four escapees should be considered dangerous.

Sinback said a supervisor asked the four to clean an area. Sinback said the supervisor left to check on a fight in another part of the building, and the four were left unsupervised.

She said the teens got on an elevator that had been “left ajar” and “were then able to convince a staff member” to send the elevator to the unsecured basement.

“Upon exiting the elevator in the basement, the youth were able to enter a public area of Juvenile Court and run out the front door of the Juvenile Justice Center,” Sinback said.

The contractor that runs the facility, Youth Opportunity Investments, took several measures to improve security, including limiting elevator access to staff only, Sinback said.

The supervisor on duty notified the facility director that the youth were missing at 9:57 p.m. and drove around looking for the teens before alerting police some 25 minutes later.