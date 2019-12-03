× Former Germantown majorette coach indicted on theft, misconduct charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The former Germantown Middle School majorette coach was recently indicted on theft and official misconduct charges, state officials announced on Tuesday.

According to the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, Vicki Anderson hosted a one-day camp at a local hotel in Memphis in May 2018 and collected at least $2,000 from those in attendance. She spent $582 for six hotel rooms and allegedly kept what was left over for herself.

The Shelby County School District said they were not aware that the camp was taking place.

Before any event can be held during the summer, the district said the host must get prior approval from the district, but Anderson reportedly did not do that. She also failed to deposit any remaining funds to the financial secretary of the school, despite having taken a class on the proper procedure in August 2017.

Anderson was fired from her position in May 2019 and was indicted in November.