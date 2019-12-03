FedEx worker accused of trying to steal $12,000 in gold from package

Posted 2:47 pm, December 3, 2019, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A FedEx worker at the Memphis airport facility is accused of trying to leave work with $12,000 worth of gold bullion bars taken from a package.

Darrel Parker, 50, was indicted on felony theft charges. He is free on $3,000 bond.

According to investigators, on Dec. 5, 2017, Parker was working in the FedEx package sorting facility on Democrat Road when he took the bars from a package and tried to leave work.

Security officers at the screening area noticed a dark object in his wallet and discovered the bars, which weigh 37.5 grams each — that’s less than 1/10th of a pound each.

Parker was terminated from his job, District Attorney General Amy Weirich’s office said.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.