× FedEx worker accused of trying to steal $12,000 in gold from package

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A FedEx worker at the Memphis airport facility is accused of trying to leave work with $12,000 worth of gold bullion bars taken from a package.

Darrel Parker, 50, was indicted on felony theft charges. He is free on $3,000 bond.

According to investigators, on Dec. 5, 2017, Parker was working in the FedEx package sorting facility on Democrat Road when he took the bars from a package and tried to leave work.

Security officers at the screening area noticed a dark object in his wallet and discovered the bars, which weigh 37.5 grams each — that’s less than 1/10th of a pound each.

Parker was terminated from his job, District Attorney General Amy Weirich’s office said.