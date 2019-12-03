Day of Ringing, Family Safety Center, Dr.  Mitchell Levine & Bye Student Loan Debt

Day of Ringing

WREG and the Salvation Army hope you’ll help us reach this year’s Red Kettle goal of $901,000.

Shay Arthur is live in Germantown at the Hobby Lobby on Exeter Road with more on why it’s so important for people to donate.

The Family Safety Center

The Family Safety Center in Memphis is launching a new more personal way to learn the warning signs of domestic violence and help victims make that first step toward freedom.

Charlotte Ray and Conchita Ruiz-Topinka both work with the center and they're here to explain how you can own your hope.

View the assessment here

24/7 Crisis Line: (901) 249-7611

Dental visits and sleeping issues

A typical trip to see a dentist could lead to the doctor discovering a cavity or the need for a filling. But, a new clinic here in the Mid-South aims to also uncover sleeping issues your child may be experiencing.

Dr. Mitchell Levine, the new director of the Dental Sleep Medicine Clinic in the College of Dentistry at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, joined us on Live at 9 to explain.

Bye Student Loan Debt

Millions of Americans are currently saddled with more than $1 trillion in student loan debt. To help, Ross Hornish and Dan Mendelson developed Bye Student Loan Debt.