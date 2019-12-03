× Convicted bank robbery, carjacking suspect sentenced to 31 years in federal prison

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was sentenced to 31 years in a federal prison following an armed bank robbery and carjacking more than a year ago.

According the Department of Justice, Lorenzo Davis and two other suspects robbed a man at gunpoint. They then forced him to walk two miles to an ATM and withdraw his last $40.

The following day, the 29-year-old allegedly shot another victim in the neck before stealing his Toyota Solara.

He was found guilty of bank robbery, brandishing a firearm during a bank robbery, carjacking and being a felon in possession of a weapon charges.

A judge sentenced him to 376 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on Monday.