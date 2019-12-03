Convicted bank robbery, carjacking suspect sentenced to 31 years in federal prison

Posted 10:46 am, December 3, 2019, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  A Memphis man was sentenced to 31 years in a federal prison following an armed bank robbery and carjacking more than a year ago.

According the Department of Justice, Lorenzo Davis and two other suspects robbed a man at gunpoint. They then forced him to walk two miles to an ATM and withdraw his last $40.

The following day, the 29-year-old allegedly shot another victim in the neck before stealing his Toyota Solara.

He was found guilty of bank robbery, brandishing a firearm during a bank robbery, carjacking and being a felon in possession of a weapon charges.

A judge sentenced him to 376 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on Monday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.