LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 15: Brandon Clarke #15 of the Memphis Grizzlies stands on the court during the championship game of the 2019 NBA Summer League against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 15, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Grizzlies defeated the Timberwolves 95-92. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Clarke joins lengthy injury list for Grizzlies
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 15: Brandon Clarke #15 of the Memphis Grizzlies stands on the court during the championship game of the 2019 NBA Summer League against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 15, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Grizzlies defeated the Timberwolves 95-92. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With rookie star Ja Morant already sidelined with back spasms, the Grizzlies announced Tuesday their other prized rookie is also on the mend.
In the first half of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Brandon Clarke aggravated a sore left oblique muscle and did not return.
Clarke joined Morant on the bench for Monday night’s Pacers game, and like Morant, is now considered week-to-week.
The rookie from Gonzaga is averaging 12 points and 6 rebounds per game.