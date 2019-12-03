× Clarke joins lengthy injury list for Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With rookie star Ja Morant already sidelined with back spasms, the Grizzlies announced Tuesday their other prized rookie is also on the mend.

In the first half of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Brandon Clarke aggravated a sore left oblique muscle and did not return.

Clarke joined Morant on the bench for Monday night’s Pacers game, and like Morant, is now considered week-to-week.

The rookie from Gonzaga is averaging 12 points and 6 rebounds per game.