× Arkansas stays perfect with win over Austin Peay

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Jimmy Whitt Jr. scored 17 points and Arkansas won its eighth straight, 69-61 over Austin Peay on Tuesday night, tying the Razorbacks’ longest streak since 1997-98.

Isaiah Joe and Mason Jones scored 16 apiece and Arkansas (8-0) scored 21 points off 21 Austin Peay turnovers.

Arkansas led by just six points with 6:40 left before Desi Sills’ 3-pointer with 2:42 remaining capped a 7-0 run to seal the game.

Austin Peay (3-4) stuck around largely thanks to the Razorbacks’ 20 turnovers and a game-high 20 points from Terry Taylor. Antwuan Butler scored 11 points, Jordyn Adams added 10 and Eli Abaev grabbed 11 rebounds.