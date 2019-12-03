× Angel Tree kids still need your help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The deadline to adopt an angel from the Salvation Army Angel Tree is Friday, and there are still plenty of kids left who need gifts this Christmas.

The Angel Tree program provides children with gifts such as bicycles, clothes, toys and special needs items.

You can donate by going to https://salvationarmymemphis.org/angel-tree and choosing a child. Then, select gifts for them based on their needs and wants, and drop them off at one of several locations

After purchasing gifts, drop them off at one of these locations: Carrefour At Kirby, 6685 Poplar Ave, Germantown; The Salvation Army Kroc Center, 800 E. Parkway South, Memphis; The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center, 2649 Kirby Whitten, Memphis; The Salvation Army Purdue Center Of Hope, 696 Jackson Avenue, Memphis.