Amazon boxes found dumped in Germantown driveway

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A Germantown woman says she found stacks of Amazon packages blocking her driveway, and none of them belonged to her.

At first, Julie Brewer couldn’t figure out what was in front of her home on Cross Village Cove in Germantown.

“Most of them were fairly big boxes,” she said. “I said hmmm, I can’t get out of my driveway. I looked, and it’s kind of dark and I didn’t know what was going on.”

And then she spotted a police car.

“The neighbor informed me all these boxes were dumped out of a truck,” Brewer said.

Eleven boxes in all were reportedly dumped in front of her home. She said all of them had Amazon logos, and each one had a different Germantown address. None of them though belonged to anyone on her cove.

Brewer didn’t snap a pic of her bizarre situation, and cameras didn’t capture anything either.

One neighbor told police she watched a man in a white Hertz rental van pull up about 5:30 Monday evening. He unloaded the boxes and then sped off.

Police say nothing was damaged or opened, and at this point, they don’t know who dumped them or why.

Brewer said the police had to call a second van, because there were so many boxes. Officers said they loaded the packages into their vehicles and delivered each one to the rightful owner.

“I thought that’s kind of unfair the police had to deliver them, because they’re not getting paid,” Brewer said.

Brewer says she called Amazon Monday to report what happened.

WREG also reached out to the company to see if someone there could make sense of this. They’re working on getting us an answer.