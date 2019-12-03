× A win is a win as the Tigers win ugly over Bradley

Memphis, Tenn. — Alex Lomax came off the bench to score a career high 17 as the Tigers won an ugly game over the Bradley Braves, improving to 6-0 at home, 71-56.

The Tigers won despite shooting just 36% from the floor and giving up 23 offensive rebounds.

Lomax leading four Tigers in double figures as Boogie Ellis scored 12 and D.J. Jeffries and Tyler Harris had 10 apiece.

Before the game, Penny Hardaway announcing that the NCAA had denied the transfer request of Florida big man Isaiah Stokes meaning Stokes can practice with the Tigers but can’t play in games until next season.