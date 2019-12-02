Union Row project to add more hotel, apartment space

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Plans for Union Row , the nearly $1 billion development planned on the east side of downtown Memphis, have changed.

Monday, the Downtown Memphis Commission approved the use of more land that developers say will bring additional hotel space and more apartment space to the multi-use area.

"It's truly transformation at our gateway and everyone sees what it can do for our city, and they want to be part of it," said Kevin Adams, managing partner for developers Big River Partners.

The board also agreed to requests from the developer to restructure tax incentives. Union Row will now get $185 million in tax increment financing, but will use part of that money to build a paid parking garage that will benefit the city and county.

Demolition has begun on buildings including the former Lit location on Union, and phase one of the huge project will break ground next year.