Police: Shooting victim was a Chuck E. Cheese customer

CORDOVA, Tenn. — New details have been released after a man was shot outside a local business.

According to authorities, a woman and her boyfriend were inside the Chuck E. Cheese on North Germantown Parkway redeeming tickets when he told her he was going out to his vehicle. Several minutes later he returned with a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Investigators said they located a Smith and Wesson on the ground outside and one spent shell casing.

They also recovered surveillance video which showed the victim walking outside. There was reportedly a flash followed by the victim running back into the building.

If you can help police in this case, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.