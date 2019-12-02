× MHP: Four drivers from WREG viewing area killed over holiday weekend

JACKSON, Miss. — Four people in the WREG viewing area were killed over the holiday weekend on Mississippi roadways.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Terry Tunstall and Lashonda Anderson, both of Byhalia, Mississippi, were traveling along MS178 on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Their vehicles left the roadway and slammed into trees resulting in their deaths.

Two others named George Williamson and Christopher Farr were also killed when their vehicles collided head on while traveling down MS15 in Union County. Williamson was from Memphis while Farr was from New Albany.

From November 27 to Sunday, December 1, the MHP issued 6,824 citations to drivers across the state. Ninety-five of those were DUIs, authorities said. There were approximately 185 crashes, 49 injuries and 10 fatalities.