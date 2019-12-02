× Man wanted after shooting at downtown Memphis restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a man they say shot at security officers at a Mexican restaurant in downtown Memphis.

Police say the shooting happened Saturday at Margaritas at 97 S. Second St., when someone shot at the guards after some type of disturbance with patrons.

The suspect was caught on video before the shooting. He is described as a black male with multiple tattoos and brown and black braided hair. Police say he was seen getting into a maroon four-door car, possibly a Kia Optima.

No arrests have been made. Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.