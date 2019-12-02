Man dies after being shot multiple times in South Memphis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man shot multiple times in South Memphis overnight has died from his injuries.

Officers said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard.

When WREG arrived, police had the intersection of South Parkway and Elvis Presley Boulevard blocked off. A SUV was off to the side of the road near Quinn Avenue with bullet holes in it.

The fire department confirmed on person was taken to the Regional Medical Center for gunshot wounds. Police confirmed the victim died several hours later.

The suspects were reportedly driving a white four-door vehicle.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.