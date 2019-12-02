× Man loses big money when he stops at store to cash lotto ticket

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Olive Branch man says he lost $1,000 along with his credit card and drivers license when his wallet was stolen Wednesday at a Hickory Hill convenience store.

Gary Vaughn said he stopped at a store at Riverdale and Raines to cash a lottery ticket when he got distracted, and a woman in a maroon hoodie made off with his wallet.

Vaughn said the woman had just set a bag of items on the counter in front of him and moved to another cashier, apparently to make a payment. Video then shows Vaughn step up to the counter and lay his wallet down next to the bag.

Vaughn said he was distracted for a few moments and that’s when the woman spoke to him.

“She did ask me to step aside she could get the bag,” Vaughn said. “So when I stepped back, she reached and grabbed the bag, and she grabbed the wallet and put it in there. The camera clearly shows her getting my wallet and walking out the door.”

She walked out, got into a silver SUV and drove away.

Vaughn admits he should have been more alert to his surroundings, “because I allowed myself to be in that position for her to take that opportunity.”

The manager of the convenience store says he doesn’t recognize the woman in the hoodie as a regular customer.