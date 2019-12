× Man charged in Mississippi murders

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old Coldwater, Mississippi man was arrested in the deaths of two men whose bodies were found in a Tate County road last week.

Gerdarius Newson was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Last Sunday, a driver found the bodies of Steven Alex Smith and JManuel Olivas in the middle of Wes Williams Road. Both had been shot several times.

A motive for the killings is still unknown.