Man accused of terrorizing Orange Mound neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was taken into custody after he allegedly terrorized a neighborhood over the weekend.

According to police, it all started when Warren Huggins ran up to a vehicle parked in the area of Goodwyn and Douglass, pointed a shotgun at the man inside and began to break out the windows. The victim got out of the vehicle and was struck in the head with the butt of the gun.

Huggins then allegedly ran across the street and hit another man, but that victim fought back. He was able to wrestle the weapon away from the suspect, but that reportedly didn’t stop him.

When officers arrived on the scene they said they found Huggins smashing the window of another vehicle. He then took off towards a house and smashed in the residential windows.

Police were also told that Huggins tried to break into a home by kicking in the back door.

Huggins was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault, aggravated burglary and vandalism.