Live at 9: Ford Canale, Aspire Public Schools & A Visible Christmas

Interview with Ford Canale

Ford Canale from the Memphis City Council stopped by to provide an update on Tuesday’s council meeting.

Aspire Public Schools

Aspire Public School's national board decided to turn over control of its schools here in Memphis by the 2020/2021 school year. Doctor Nick Manning is the man at the helm of the four schools and has more on their progress.

A Visible Christmas

A local concert is doing more than bringing Christmas cheer to people of the Mid-South. A Visible Christmas is put on by Visible Music College right here in Memphis. Ben Rawley and Hope Vandouser stopped by to talk about how it on Live at 9.