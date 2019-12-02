Brownsville shooting kills pregnant woman and baby, leaves child paralyzed

A cross and angel sit in front of the door of an apartment in Brownsville where a fatal shooting happened Sunday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pregnant woman and her unborn baby were shot to death and her 8-year-old daughter critically wounded and paralyzed in a shooting Sunday night in Brownsville, Tennessee, authorities say.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation the Brownsville Police Department are asking the public for help finding the man they say is responsible.

The shooting left two dead and two more injured around 9:10 p.m. at the Creekwood Manor Apartments in the 1000 block of Tammbell, TBI said.

Alexis Branch, 24, who was eight months pregnant, was pronounced dead at the scene along with her unborn baby, TBI said. Her 8-year-old daughter was critically wounded in the shooting and has suffered paralysis over much of her body. The additional adult family member suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured on surveillance cameras near the scene. Anyone with information that could help in this investigation should call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Surveillance footage of the suspect in a quadruple shooting in Brownsville

