AD Carter to hold news conference after dismissal of head football coach

Posted 10:47 am, December 2, 2019, by and

Mississippi coach Matt Luke reacts during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Texas A&M won 24-17. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter will be hosting a news conference on Monday, just hours after it was announced that the university had dismissed Matt Luke as the head football coach.

“After evaluating the overall trajectory of our football program, we did not see enough momentum on the field and determined a change is necessary in order for our student-athletes to compete at the highest level,” Carter said.

A search is underway for a new head coach, the university said.

 

