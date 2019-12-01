Woman in custody after Southaven shooting

Posted 3:51 pm, December 1, 2019, by , Updated at 03:52PM, December 1, 2019

Hailey Hall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman wanted after a shooting in Southaven has been captured, police say.

Hailey Hall, 23, was taken into custody and is being held at 201 Poplar in Memphis, Southaven Police said Sunday.

Southaven Police responded just before noon Saturday to a shots fired call on Garden Walk Drive.

Police said Hall fired shots at her ex-boyfriend, then fled the scene. She was wanted on a charge of aggravated assault.

Police thanked the public for tips leading to Hall’s arrest.

