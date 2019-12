× One dead in Hickory Hill shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Hickory Hill.

Police were on the scene in the 3900 block of Ravenoak Drive around 4 p.m.

They found a male victim with a gunshot wound, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the shooter may have fled in a black Nissan, possibly an Altima. They asked anyone with tips to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.