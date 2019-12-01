× New Superlo market on Lamar to open this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A long-awaited new supermarket in South Memphis will cut the ribbon for a grand opening this week.

Stepherson’s Superlo location at 2269 Lamar near Airways will open at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, according to the store’s social media.

Mayor Jim Strickland, City Council representative Jamita Swearengen, Memphis mascot Griz and members of the Grizzline marching band are scheduled to attend.

Superlo will replace Kroger, which closed the location near Orange Mound in February 2018.

The closure led to complaints from the community, and the Rev. Jesse Jackson threatened a boycott of the chain. Local political leaders got involved, and Kroger promised to help bring a full-service grocer back to the area.

Kroger donated their former building, and Superlo received a $100,000 grant from the EDGE board and a $100,000 from the city of Memphis to open in the Lamar Avenue location.

Statistics from EDGE show nearly 100,000 people live within a 3-mile radius of the new store with a median household income of a little more than $31,000, and the federal government considers the spot severely distressed.

The family-owned Superlo store brings 28 full-time jobs with an average wage more than $35,000.