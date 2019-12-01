× Man killed in Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after shooting in Parkway Village on Saturday afternoon.

Memphis police say the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Randy Lane at around 2:45 p.m.

Officers arrived to the scene and found one man who had been shot.

The man went to the hospital in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.

Police say the suspect was possibly driving a white SUV.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.