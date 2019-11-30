MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 23: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts against the Miami Heat during the second half at American Airlines Arena on October 23, 2019 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Morant listed as week-to-week with back spasms
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies rookie guard Ja Morant didn’t travel for the team’s Sunday game at Minnesota due to back spams. The Grizzlies said Saturday in a release that Morant’s status is considered “week-to-week.”
Morant first experienced the back spasms Monday in a 126-114 loss to the Indiana Pacers. He aggravated the back spasms Friday in a 103-94 loss to the Utah Jazz.
Morant, the No. 2 overall pick out of Murray State, is averaging 18.6 points to lead all rookies.