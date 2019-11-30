× Man shot in Cordova, runs into Chuck E. Cheese for help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken to the hospital fighting for his life Saturday night after being shot near a Chuck E. Cheese in Cordova.

The Memphis Fire Department confirmed to WREG that a 23-year-old man was shot, then ran into the Chuck E. Cheese in the 1600 block of Germantown Parkway.

The man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police are working to find where the shooting actually occurred.

This story is breaking. WREG will provide updates as more information is made available.