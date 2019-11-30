11-year-old missing after leaving home with person she met on TikTok

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Whitehaven 11-year-old has been reported missing after leaving home Saturday morning with a person she met on TikTok.

Lakerika McNeal was last seen in the 1700 block of Victoria Road around 11 a.m. Saturday.

Police said McNeal, 11, left the home with someone who she said she met on the popular video social media app TikTok. She has not been seen or heard from since then.

McNeal’s mother told police she has not been able to get in contact with her daughter.

McNeal is described by police as being 4-foot-3, 55 pounds with a light complexion. She has black hair and brown eyes and was wearing a shirt with hearts on it and black pants.

The suspect who McNeal allegedly met on TikTok was described as as a black man with a blonde twist in his hair.