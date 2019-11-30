× 11-year-old dead after accidental shooting in southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said an 11-year-old child is dead after an accidental shooting in southeast Memphis.

The fatal shooting happened at around 7 p.m. Friday night in the 3700 block of Station Way.

Police said it appears the child was playing with a gun when the shooting happened.

So far, police have not said whether or not any charges will be filed.

WREG will update this story as more information becomes available.