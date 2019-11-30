11-year-old dead after accidental shooting in southeast Memphis

Posted 1:56 pm, November 30, 2019, by , Updated at 02:12PM, November 30, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said an 11-year-old child is dead after an accidental shooting in southeast Memphis.

The fatal shooting happened at around 7 p.m. Friday night in the 3700 block of Station Way.

Police said it appears the child was playing with a gun when the shooting happened.

So far, police have not said whether or not any charges will be filed.

WREG will update this story as more information becomes available.

Google Map for coordinates 35.046231 by -89.886484.

