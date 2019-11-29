Two people shot in South Main district

Posted 3:48 pm, November 29, 2019, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot in the South Main district downtown Friday, and the suspect was last seen fleeing the scene.

Memphis Police said two people were shot at a barbershop near Butler and Mulberry, the same area as the National Civil Rights Museum.

Police said the suspect or suspects left the scene in a black Infiniti.

The conditions of the victims are not available at this time. This is an ongoing MPD investigation.

WREG will provide updates as we learn more.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.