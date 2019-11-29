× Two people shot in South Main district

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot in the South Main district downtown Friday, and the suspect was last seen fleeing the scene.

Memphis Police said two people were shot at a barbershop near Butler and Mulberry, the same area as the National Civil Rights Museum.

Police said the suspect or suspects left the scene in a black Infiniti.

The conditions of the victims are not available at this time. This is an ongoing MPD investigation.

