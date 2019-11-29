× Santa Paws campaign aims to give our four-legged friends a happy Christmas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The numbers are staggering. Memphis Animal Services has seen about a 30 percent increase in the amount of animals they care for, totaling over 11,000 in the last calendar year.

“We’re taking in anywhere from 30 to 50 new animals on an average day,” explained Katie Pemberton, a community engagement specialist with MAS. “It does put a strain on available resources, so that’s why it’s so important and so helpful when members of the community step up.”

This week marks the launch of their Santa Paws campaign. Partnering with Hollywood Feed, MAS is trying to collect high-quality toys and blankets every day until Christmas Eve. The goal is to make sure every one of their 250 kennels has new toys and blankets for the holidays.

“That is something that we will use in our kennels, out in our play yards, to help our dogs and cats have better lives and make their stay with us more enjoyable.”

“It can teach them, kind of give them a task to do. When a dog is productive and they feel like they have a task and they want to please their owner, it can go a long way to solving self-destructive behavior,” said Lindsay Massey with Hollywood Feed.

Giving animal lovers can make a donation at Hollywood Feed locations in Germantown and Collierville, and these items will have a positive impact well beyond the holiday season.

“Many of the items on our list are items that we can use over and over, so while we definitely want to get a toy for every kennel, a treat for every kennel, it’s kind of the gift that can keep on giving,” said Pemberton.

The following items are needed at the shelter:

Soft dog treats

Pill Pockets

Kongs

Nylabones

Rope slip leashes

Peanut butter

Easy cheese

Mother & Babycat Dry Cat Food

Mother & Babycat Wet Cat Food

Any gravy wet cat food

Hill’s Science Diet Dry Dog Food (Adult 1-6)

Hill’s Science Diet Canned Wet Dog Food (Adult 1-6)

Non-clumping clay cat litter

Soft dog toys (no plastic pieces)

Catnip mice toys

The donations can be dropped off at 2031 South Germantown Road or 3615 Houston Levee.

If you would prefer to shop online, please send all gifts to Santa Paws, 4725 Windsong Park Dr., Collierville, TN 38017.