One killed, one injured in shooting at South Main barbershop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot, one of whom later died, in the South Main district downtown Friday, and the suspect was last seen fleeing the scene.

Memphis Police said two people were shot at a barbershop near Butler and Mulberry — the same area as the National Civil Rights Museum.

A business owner across the street told WREG the shooting happened at Christyles Barber Shop, which is part-owned by Memphis Tigers head basketball coach Penny Hardaway.

Police said the suspect or suspects left the scene in a black Infiniti.

Both victims were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, and one of them did not survive his injuries.

This is an ongoing MPD homicide investigation.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

WREG is on the scene and will provide updates as we learn more.