Man critically injured following Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Whitehaven.

Police stated the victim was taken to Methodist South Hospital early Friday morning after he had been shot in the 2000 block of East Shelby Drive.

The victim was then airlifted to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

At this time, police have not released any information on a suspect.

Call (901) 528-CASH if you can help.