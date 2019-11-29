× Man barricades self inside house in domestic situation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police were engaged in a barricade situation Friday afternoon in southwest Memphis following a domestic incident.

Police said a woman asked to have them escort her to her child’s father’s house in the 3700 block of Masterson to pick up the child.

As they arrived to pick up the 11-month-old child, the father barricaded himself inside the house.

This is an ongoing investigation, and WREG is on the scene to learn more.