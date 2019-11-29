× Man accused of punching woman, throwing son to the ground

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was arrested after police say he attacked a woman and their son.

The female victim told police she and her son were riding in a car with Marico Owens on November 28 when the adults began arguing about the child. That’s when Owens allegedly punched the woman, sending her running into her Frayser home with the child in tow.

Police said Owens tried to get inside the residence and even threatened to run his car into the building if he didn’t let her in. Another woman inside eventually opened the door and the argument continued.

It was during that argument that Owens allegedly picked up the boy by the back of the neck and threw him to the ground. He placed him back on the bed before pushing him off again, police said.

This time the woman picked the child up and ran out of the home.

Authorities said both the little boy and his mother sustained injuries during the incident.

Owens was arrested and charged with domestic assault- bodily harm and child abuse, both misdemeanor charges.