Local shoppers, stores kick off Black Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Black Friday shopping officially began Thursday evening. After many enjoyed the Turkey and all the fixins, forget the dessert. All they wanted was a dollop of deep discounts.

"You're looking at 40 to 60 percent off."

Not bad at all.

For those like Saephan Yang, he says it's all about family fun.

"The teamwork is my wife and my daughter, they bring the food to us. They pick up the rest of the tents and the chairs and stuff."

You heard right, tents and chairs are part of Mr. Yang's Thanksgiving tradition.

If you're wondering how long Mr Yang, his two sons and nephew have been waiting outside; it's more than 23 hours. But they're certainly not along.

If you're going to take on Black Friday the one thing you need to do is plan ahead. That's includes knowing where to go once you get inside the store.

WREG was there as the final seconds ticked off the clock and Yang made his way inside.

"My heart racing. I waited 23 hours and I'm going to be in there for five minutes. In and out."