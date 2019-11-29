Live at 9: M. Randal O’Wain, Thanksgiving leftovers, Mark Curry & Dr. Andrew Cheairs and The Songbirds

Posted 10:30 am, November 29, 2019, by

Author Chat with M. Randal O’Wain

The working class world of a young boy in Memphis and the man he struggles to become. The newly released memoir called Meander Belt looks at class and status from the intimate viewpoint of author M. Randal O’Wain.

Data pix.

Thanksgiving leftovers with Gaye Sandoz

Data pix.

Comedian Mark Curry

Comedian Mark Curry is known for his appearances on a number of television sitcoms so he knows how to bring the funny. He headlines this weekend at Chuckles Comedy House.

Data pix.

12 Days of Christmas

With December right around the corner, it's time to kick off the holiday celebrations! And you're in luck because Dr. Andrew Cheairs and The Songbirds are helping to kick off the Twelve Days of Christmas in Grand Junction this weekend.

Data pix.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.