Four dead, 11 injured in Thanksgiving Day crashes in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people are dead and several others still fighting for their lives after three Thanksgiving Day accidents took place in the Mid-South. One of those accidents involved the deaths of a 3- and 4-year old.

From Memphis to Shelby County, several people were involved in car accidents on Thanksgiving Day. Eleven people were injured, and four were killed.

“It’s a really hard time,” said Pat Kiely, a traveler from out of state. “It’ll taint the memory for that family for the rest of their lives for Thanksgiving probably.”

Tennessee Highway Patrol said 29-year-old Andrew Henry was hit by a vehicle and killed while crossing Interstate 40 right before the Canada Road exit.

Later that evening, Memphis Police responded to a car crash at Third Street and Mallory where seven people, including four children, were sent to the hospital. One of the drivers, identified as Derrick Young, died from his injuries.

Right now, police said no arrests have been made, but it’s under investigation.

“It’s sad,” Kiely said. “You have to be careful, but it doesn’t take much to make a mistake.”

Back on I-40, police responded to a single-vehicle crash where five more people were injured and a 3- and 4-year-old were fighting for their lives. The two little girls later died from their injuries.

Police said a blown-out tire was the cause of the accident.

Drivers passing through Memphis said the accidents should be a reminder to all that despite the time of year, everyone needs to mindful when on the roads.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s Thanksgiving, Christmas or just summer, we see it (crashes) all the time,” John, an out-of-state traveler, said.

If you are hitting the road this weekend, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Memphis Police recommend drivers leave early and avoid all forms of distracted driving.