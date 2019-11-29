Father surrenders after barricading himself inside house with 11-month-old, shooting at child’s mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A nearly four-hour standoff at a Southwest Memphis home has ended with the suspect surrendering peacefully to Memphis police.

Police were at the home on the 3700 block of Masterson Cove since about 1:30 p.m. after police say a woman asked them to go with her to pick up her 11-month-old child. That’s when police say the father shot at the woman, then barricaded himself inside the house with the child and nine other people.

WREG spoke to a witness who said she saw the mother flagging down an officer as he drove by.

"She said something to the officer, he told her to get back in the car and he’d follow her," said Tammy Davis.

About two or three minutes later, Davis said she saw police cars racing down the street.

Police said the suspect, who hasn't been named, surrendered at 5:20 p.m., nearly four hours after the standoff began. For much of the afternoon, police had the entire neighborhood sealed off.

There was a long line of cars parked on Ford Road as residents waited to reach their homes, since the only way into the neighborhood was blocked by police.

“I’m hungry and I have to use the bathroom, then I had to go to Wendy’s and then come back," said resident Lessie Brown.

Assisting police were several tactical units as well as a crisis negotiation team.