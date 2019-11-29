Bright Spot: Bee Tru brings awareness to domestic violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In 2013, a large crime scene took up most of an apartment complex in southeast Shelby County.

A woman was found lying on the ground and the suspect was her ex-boyfriend.

Sherry Bougard said the victim, Tierra Sims, was a close friend.

"This is the time to bring awareness."

Bougard started a non-profit called Bee Tru, with the goal to educate, elevate and empower the community to stop domestic violence.

She was also driven by her own experiences.

"I had a gun put to my head but I know there are some women the gun is put to their head and they`re shot. They`re killed."

She said she was first made aware of what domestic violence was after witnessing her parents fight.

"People are wondering why our test scores are the way they are. I think they`re really starting to connect the trauma that our babies are dealing with."

Jenae Scott-Robinson is an elementary school principal. She's had the chance to see how students react at school when they see abuse at home.

"I`ve had students who try to elope the building. I`ve had students that have discuss trying to commit suicide."

At school, teachers are the main source for guidance, especially after traumatic events. It's a task Bougard and Scott-Robinson both say are draining and deserve recognition as unsung heroes.

"Within the last five years I`ve had several students to be removed from homes. We never see them again."

This is why Bee Tru will honor teachers at its first awards gala in May. It's a reminder they're appreciated for their work outside of the classroom and as they push to prevent domestic violence in Shelby County.

To nominate a teacher, click here.

