Body found on theater roof in North Mississippi town

Posted 4:13 pm, November 29, 2019, by , Updated at 04:17PM, November 29, 2019

RIPLEY, Miss. — The body of a young man was found on the roof of a building in downtown Ripley, Mississippi, WREG has confirmed.

The Tippah County coroner said the man’s body was found Thursday on the roof of a downtown performing arts theater.

The man’s name has not been confirmed. There is no cause of death known yet, but the coroner said no foul play is suspected, and nothing criminal was found.

WREG is working to learn more and will provide updates as more details are available.

Google Map for coordinates 34.729818 by -88.950618.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.