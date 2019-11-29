× Body found on theater roof in North Mississippi town

RIPLEY, Miss. — The body of a young man was found on the roof of a building in downtown Ripley, Mississippi, WREG has confirmed.

The Tippah County coroner said the man’s body was found Thursday on the roof of a downtown performing arts theater.

The man’s name has not been confirmed. There is no cause of death known yet, but the coroner said no foul play is suspected, and nothing criminal was found.

WREG is working to learn more and will provide updates as more details are available.