Black Friday kicks off the holiday shopping season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What used to be the Black Friday frenzy is dying down, turning into more of a Thanksgiving tradition as more and more shoppers get a jump-start on their holiday wish lists.

“There a lot of good deals," said shopper Richana Sutherland. “We got some pillows, I got a onesie for like a Christmas party.”

The line outside Best Buy on Germantown Parkway was wrapped around the building with the most die-hard shoppers skipping turkey day altogether. Instead, they bundled up and slept in tents waiting for good deals.

But if you want to have those good deals you have to have a plan on which stores to hit first and where to go once you're in the store.

Like every year, the hot ticket electronics this Christmas are TVs, PlayStations and X-Boxes.

Those who wanted to avoid the crowds hit the stores later on in the morning.

At the Tanger Outlets in Southaven, shoppers didn't have to wait in long lines or the cold to get the best prices. However, fitting all that stuff in the car might take a little elbow grease.