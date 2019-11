× Authorities seeking tips in deadly shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities requested help after a deadly shooting earlier this month.

The incident happened on Monday, November 18, around 2 a.m. in the 3100 block of Kimball Avenue.

When officers arrived they found Chester Crawford suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.

So far, authorities haven’t made an arrest in this case.

If you anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.