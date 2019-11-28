× Two girls, 3 and 4, dead following rollover crash on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two girls were killed after a vehicle overturned on the interstate in North Memphis on Thanksgiving.

The driver of the vehicle was reportedly traveling westbound on I-40 near Warford when the car experienced a tire blowout around 7:30 p.m.

At the time, two adults and the two children, all in critical condition, were taken to hospitals. Police said Friday morning that two girls, ages 3 and 4, did not survive their injuries.

In all, seven people were injured in this crash. Four passengers were listed as being in non-critical condition on Friday, and the driver was still in critical condition.