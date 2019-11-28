× Two adults, two children in critical condition when vehicle overturns in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two adults and two children were taken to the hospital fighting for their lives Thursday after a vehicle overturned on the interstate in North Memphis.

Memphis Police said officers responded to the single-vehicle crash around 7:30 p.m. at Interstate 40 westbound near Warford.

Police said the vehicle overturned on I-40. Two adults and two children, all in critical condition, were taken to hospitals.

The westbound I-40 off-ramp at Warford was blocked immediately following the accident.